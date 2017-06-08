Barbados wins top Caribbean Culinary Honors

"Bimshire" Wins Top Team, Bartender and Seafood Honors; BVI Takes Chef of the Year Category at Taste of the Caribbean 2017.

MIAMI - Barbados is the Caribbean National Culinary Team of the Year.

The Bajan team won the top honors in the finale of the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean culinary competition at the Hyatt Regency in Miami yesterday evening, after also bagging individual honors for Ryan Adamson, Caribbean Bartender of the Year, and Damian Leach for Seafood.

Kenneth Molyneaux from the British Virgin Islands was crowned Caribbean Chef of the Year and also took home the top prize in the Beef Competition. The Cayman Islands' Melissa Logan was Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year, while Kenria Taylor from The Bahamas was Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year. The Chocolate winner was Bonaire's Sherundly Bernabela.

"We really applaud all these Taste of the Caribbean participants, their national hotel and tourism associations, team managers and sponsors for developing 14 astounding Caribbean national teams to compete at this event," said Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). "The teams' commitment to the region showed in the heart and soul that each of the participants invested in their presentations," he added.

Presented by CHTA, Taste of the Caribbean hosted cooking and bartending competitions between teams from The Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This year's event was held June 2-6 at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

For the full list of winners, click here: http://www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/?p=5647