Caribbean and Latin American Students’ Environmental Awareness awarded by FCCA Foundation

PEMBROKE PINES - The FCCA Foundation has again rewarded the efforts of students and schools throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with nearly $30,000 awarded to children and schools from 16 destinations participating in the annual FCCA Foundation Environmental Poster Competition.

"I cannot be prouder to benefit the talented and dedicated students participating in this year's FCCA Foundation Environmental Poster Competition," said Michele Paige, President of the FCCA. "Protecting the environment and promoting children's advancement are essential to a happy and sustainable future, and this is just one way that the industry and FCCA Foundation assists these causes."

Each year, the competition prompts students to create a poster illustrating ways to protect the environment and promote awareness in their country. This year's contest featured finalists from 12 Caribbean and Latin American destinations ranging from juniors (ages 12 and younger) to seniors (13-16).

Though all participating students learned a valuable lesson, the finalists and first- to third-place winners took home a prize to and for their country. First-place winners earned a $3,000 scholarship for themselves, along with an equal donation for their schools to purchase art supplies; second-place winners and schools received $1,500 each; third-place winners and schools were awarded $1,000 each; and all other finalists and their schools received $200 each.

Anastashia Turner of Corinaldi Avenue Primary in Jamaica took the junior division gold for "Our World Is Precious...Save Our Land & Seas," which showcased how to battle global warming, pollution and diseases by reforestation, recycling, renewable energy and more to "protect the habitats, the animals and the earth itself."

Aziza Vanterpool of Milton Peters College in St. Maarten won the senior division for "Don't Cry, Care for Mother Earth," which masterfully depicts a woman representing the country's Caribbean Indian roots and presently beautiful and diverse landscapes, flora and fauna, while calling for action to save the land and seas through renewable energy, recycling, farming and more.

Other winners included Nayeli Lisbeth Arevalo from El Salvador, taking second in the junior division; Daniella Evans from Jamaica, winning second in the senior division; Tatiana Atkinson from Belize, collecting third in the junior division; and Karlee Leatham from Dominica, placing third in the senior division.