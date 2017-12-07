CHATA Stars of the Industry Q3 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The award ceremony of the Stars of the Industry 3rd quarter of 2017 was held at CHATA member Starbucks Curaçao at Mambo Beach Boulevard. During this event, the 3rd quarter employees and supervisors nominated by a variety of CHATA members were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received a gift provided by Landhuis Chobolobo & Starbucks Curaçao.

Each quarter CHATA focuses on a different personal quality a person has that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. The focus of this quarter is Dedication.

According to President & CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, “Dedication is when you want to stop but keep on going anyway, because finishing the job is more important. Being dedicated is simply a habit that you create by staying focused on your goal. Within the tourism sector this is very important. Often we encounter difficult and unexpected situations and it takes dedication to your job and understanding of the bigger picture to go above and beyond to provide excellent service despite changing and less then favorable circumstances.”

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 3rd Quarter of 2017: