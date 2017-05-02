CHATA’s member & partner news

MCB Curaçao Master, a total success!

Blue Bay looks back at a very successful 11th edition of the MCB Curaçao Masters. Many visitors were welcomed on the terrace and Masters Arena, located at the new golf clubhouse at the Plantation House at Blue Bay Resort.

The 2017 winner Dennis Kupper from Germany received the traditional Blue Jacket from Michael de Sola, managing director at Maduro & Curiel's Bank, the main sponsor of the Curaçao Masters.

The Dive Bus Organizes Clean Up

On April 22nd, Earth Day, CHATA Member the Dive Bus organized a clean-up at Pierbaai Reef. The group collected a total amount of 32 kgs of debris.

The Dive Bus organizes monthly clean up dives as part of their 100% Project AWARE commitment. That brings the total amount of trash collected to just about 227 kgs this year!

Caribbean305, produced by CHTA to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage

Flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations will be simmering together at Caribbean305, the region's newest culinary and cultural celebration taking place on Miami's Jungle Island on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8 p.m where Curaçao will also be participating with the Culinary Team.

To be presented annually by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Caribbean305 will launch South Florida's celebrations of Caribbean-American Heritage Month by providing foodies, Caribbean nationals and residents of the area with the chance to savor the diverse gastronomic delights the region has to offer.

Sign Up and Participate at the Curaçao KLM Marathon

You can officially sign up for the Curaçao KLM Marathon. The Marathon will take place on the 26th of November. On June 15th, a similar marathon will be held in Scheveningen, where participants have a chance to win their participation in Curaçao, 2 roundtrip tickets to Curaçao, and accommodation.

This will be the 4th edition of the Curaçao KLM Marathon. Participants can sign up for different distances: KLM Full Marathon, Amstel Bright Half Marathon, Royal Netherlands Navy 10.5 KM Trail and the Cavalier 5 KM Run or Walk. Sign up here.

Locals and tourists celebrate the King's birthday in Curaçao

On April 27th, Curaçao celebrated King's Day. From a Pietermaai District celebration to the always traditional street fair in Punda. Our downtown area celebrated King Willem-Alexander's birthday with live music, entertainment, great food and amazing people.

CHATA member Sambil shopping mall was also the place to be! Sambil celebrated the King's birthday with a "King's Bazaar", offering shoppers the best discounts available throughout the whole mall.

CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2018

Puerto Rico will host the 2018 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the Caribbean's largest marketing event, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center from January 30 to February 1, 2018.

Next year's event will feature two days of business meetings that match hotels and destinations with online travel agents, tour operators and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) planners through a busy program of thousands of pre-scheduled appointments.