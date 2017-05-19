Considerable decline tourism first quarter 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The effects of the problems surrounding the local airline InselAir are becoming visible for the tourism on the island. Almost all markets in the region are in the minus.

The figures for the first quarter of this year report a sharp decline in the tourist sector. This is evidenced by a joint press conference of the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) and Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA). Hugo Clarinda, Interim Director of CTB, indicates that the situation in Venezuela continues to adversely affect the tourist flow.

Additionally, InselAir has canceled several flights. This cancelation of flights is also the cause of a decrease in the number of tourists. The positive news is that tourists stay longer in Curaçao and spend more on the island. Clarinda is more positive about the rest of 2017.

InselAir is engaged in various promotional campaigns on the US market. The airline expects positive results in the coming months.

Click on the link below for the stay over arrivals in March.

March 2017 Visitor Arrivals versie 18 mei 2017