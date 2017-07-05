Corendon acquires Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Corendon Hotels & Resorts acquires a significant part of Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort in Curaçao today. The purchase concerns the colonial-style main building and half the apartments and villas.

For three years, Corendon has successfully completed package tours to the former Netherlands Antilles Islands and sees the popularity of this destination growing rapidly. The number of bookings has already increased by sixty percent in recent years, and the Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort acquisition will further strengthen Corendon's position in Curaçao. The tropical 4-star resort in typical Curaçao colors is the 10th hotel in Corendon Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, with an annual average occupancy of over eighty percent, is a popular resort on the island. The resort comprises a total of 87 apartments and 41 villas ranging in style and size. They are spread in a spacious flower garden with its own swimming pool. The resort's location is excellent: the Palm Beach, restaurants and beach clubs of Jan Thiel Bay are a stone's throw away. The center of Willemstad is nine kilometers away.

Atilay Uslu, Director-Owner of Corendon Hotels & Resorts: “We are proud to get a permanent foot on the Curaçao ground. Tourism on the island in the Caribbean Sea also offers ample potential to expand the resort in the coming years. Travelers appreciate the fantastic climate, the beautiful beaches and the ambiance. For Dutch and Belgian holidaymakers, the language is also a big advantage.”