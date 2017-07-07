CTB expands its marketing campaign to attract visitors from Chicago, the Windy City

WILLEMSTAD - Aiming to further grow and expand arrivals from the North American market, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) teamed up with in-market wholesale partners Apple Vacations, American Airlines, as well as private sector partners to launch consumer marketing campaigns, as well as organize some Travel Trade Actions to educate their best-selling travel agents and get Curaçao on their radars in the Chicago area.

Recently, the Curaçao team hosted several trade educational seminars throughout several cities in Illinois promoting the Curaçao as top destination to approximately 250 travel agents. The Curaçao Tourist Board was joined by several private sector tourism partners, including Avila Beach Hotel, Floris Suite Hotel – Spa & Beach Club, Hilton Curaçao, Papagayo Beach Curaçao, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino and Sunscape Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino.

In addition to the educational trade seminars, CTB also launched its “Right Now In Curaçao” campaign in the Chicago market. CTB has taken an integrated media approach in Chicago with goals to boost overall brand awareness. The “Right Now In Curaçao” ad campaign can be seen on many highway billboards and train station platforms. CTB was also able to extend its current Broadcast TV campaign into the market, with the Curaçao commercial spot running on ABC 7 Chicago, and a multi-platform integration with Time Out Chicago, including print features, a digital content guide, and consumer-facing events. The campaign will be live through August.

