CTB ‘Thank You’ luncheon for Colombian Press

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board office in Colombia hosted a luncheon as a token of appreciation and gratitude to various press members and media outlets for their support during 2016. The lunch that was held at restaurant Club Colombia was highly appreciated by the Colombian media, including press members of Diario La República and television program Travesía Caracol Internacional.

CTB considers the media a key instrument when promoting Curaçao. Thanks to the diversity of activities our island has to offer, it was possible to gather plenty promotional news items to market Curaçao amongst the Colombian tourists. Camila Chain; Jorge Hernán Peláez of Diario La República and Maritza Mantilla of the television program Travesía Caracol Internacional were also amongst the 35 press members that attended the luncheon. Publications specialized in tourism like Report, Turismo Súper, Ladevi and Hola Turismo also took part. Mr. Victor Dapena, CTB representative in Colombia thanked the media for their support during 2016 and hopes to count on the same support next year; he was joined by Mr. Muryad de Bruin, CTB’s South America Marketing Manager.