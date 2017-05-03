CTO adds new category to 2017 Sustainable Tourism Awards

Deadline for applications: May 31

BRIDGETOWN - The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has added a new category to its 2017 Sustainable Tourism Awards. The Agro-Tourism Award was developed to reflect the CTO Year of Adventure and as part of the partnership between the CTO and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), where collaborative efforts have been ongoing to advance the integration of agriculture and tourism.

“When a tourist goes on a farm or community tour, or eats our signature foods prepared by local chefs, everyone benefits. Land remains in agriculture, farm incomes increase, business and employment opportunities are created, the environment is preserved, and the nation’s health and food security status are improved,” notes Ena Harvey, IICA representative in Barbados. “This is what sustainable livelihoods are all about, and can be achieved in great measure through agro-tourism linkages,” she added.

The Agro-Tourism Award is open to any group, organization, tourism business or attraction that offers an agro-tourism product, which incorporates the elements of food production, culinary output and visitor experiences. Applicants should demonstrate how they have successfully achieved sustainable linkages between agriculture and the tourism industry, which promotes the sharing and preservation of local agriculture and culinary heritage.

“Agro-tourism in the Caribbean is an important and growing niche, which in turn supports expansion in agriculture, promotes our rich culinary heritage, and contributes to generating sustainable livelihoods for local host communities,” said Amanda Charles, the CTO’s sustainable tourism specialist. “In the context of the long-standing partnership with IICA, the CTO is pleased to add the agro-tourism category to its 2017 Sustainable Tourism Awards, and commends IICA for sponsoring this initiative.”

Applicants for the CTO Sustainable Tourism Awards may apply in the following categories:

Excellence in Sustainable Tourism Award

Destination Stewardship Award

Sustainable Accommodation Award

Community Benefit Award

Heritage Protection Award

Biodiversity Conservation Award

Agro-Tourism Award in honor of the CTO Year of Adventure

The closing date for receipt of applications is May 31, 2017. For more information, including entry guidelines visit http://www.onecaribbean.org/caribbean-sustainable-tourism-awards

CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Awards program has been in existence for 13 years and recognizes unique and innovative tourism products that embrace sustainable tourism concepts and core values, and help to enhance tourism product offerings. A panel of regional and international tourism and sustainable development specialists will select the winning projects. Among the prizes, winning applicants will receive an all-expense paid trip to attend the Awards Presentation Ceremony and receive their formal plaque of recognition, at

an upcoming CTO event being hosted by St. Kitts and Nevis in September 2017.