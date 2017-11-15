Curaçao at Flytour’s Hiper Feirao Trade Show in Brazil

WILLEMSTAD -The Hiper Feirao trade show was recently held in the cities of Santos and Campinas, São Paulo State. The show, of which Curaçao has been a participant since 2015, is organized by Brazilian tour operator Flytour. This is the third edition of the Hiper Feirao held in Santos and the first in Campinas, and both locations were very well attended.

The travel agents started receiving extensive training two months before the fair to be well-prepared to sell the island to the show’s visitors. The shows, held at Mendes Convention Center in Santos and at Shopping Dom Pedro in Campinas, welcomed 60,000 visitors in total. Travel agents at the Curaçao stand had their hands full. Shows like these are perfect opportunities to position Curaçao as an ideal family destination. Over 400 travel agents were present to promote the island’s tourism product, receiving an incentive for each closed sale.

Visitors also had the chance to win prizes at both venues. For each 500 BRL (Brazilian Real) spent, they received a coupon to participate in a raffle for a trip to Curaçao. The CTB wishes to thank its partners: Papagayo Beach Hotel, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Amalia Boutique Hotel & Vacation Apartments and Fiesta Tours for their participation. The Hiper Feirao Flytour was no doubt another tremendous opportunity to showcase the island of Curaçao to the Brazilian tourism market.