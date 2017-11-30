With participation of 60 Wholesalers and Airline Partners

WILLEMSTAD - From November 29th till December 2nd, Curaçao is the host of the Curaçao Global Trade Symposium 2017, which counts on the participation of 60 wholesalers and airline partners from different parts of the world. Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) and private sector partners have united to realize this symposium, which significantly contributes to the development and growth of the tourism industry. The official opening included a speech by the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina.

In previous years, we have hosted separate symposiums for each market. This is the first time, that we have combined all markets into one global trade symposium. This is in-line with one of the goals set for 2018; focusing on unity and consensus among all markets. Participants at the global trade symposium are from: The United States of America, Canada, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Aruba, Trinidad, Dominican Republic, Surinam and Haiti.

During the opening of the symposium, the participants received a presentation by Mr. Igor Beuker who is a trend watcher. Mr. Beuker elaborated on the Future of Travel & Tourism. They also received a presentation on the Global Strategy for 2018 which was presented by the CTB. CHATA elaborated on the product Curaçao has to offer. The afternoon program included break-out session on the Marketing Plan 2018 of each market. The first day of the symposium will be concluded with a themed dinner party during Punda Vibes and also a visit to the Pietermaai area. Friday, will include a Marketplace meeting session hosted by CHATA. The Marketplace consists of one-on-one meetings with private sector partners. The symposium will be concluded with a “Masha danki” party to thank all participants for the business year; and at the same time express hope to keep counting on their support in 2018 and beyond.

A special thanks to all supporters of the Global Trade Symposium 2017: Business Serenity, Coral Estate, Hilton Curaçao, TMC, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, FBTT, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Scooby Tours, MOOD Beach Curaçao, Fiesta Tours, Atlantis Adventures, Evento Curaçao, Renaissance Curaçao, Resort & Casino, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Lions Dive and Beach Resort, Chobolobo, CAP, Licores Maduro and Miles Jazz Cafe.