This Sunday, the “Curaçao is Dushi. Live it. Love it” Campaign is Organizing the “Curaçao is Dushi” Fair at Barber

WILLEMSTAD -This Sunday, December 10, the ‘Curaçao is Dushi Fair’ will be held at the Himno i Bandera Park at Barber. In September, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched the new awareness campaign: Curaçao is Dushi. Live it. Love it, promoting awareness among the island’s population about what a privilege it is to live in Curaçao and be part of the Curaçao community. The campaign is aimed at the community as a whole and aims to stimulate a higher sense of pride in the local culture, nature and history among the population.

This Sunday, the campaign will be moving into the Bandabou area to better reach the population of that side of the island. The fair will include several stands offering information, painting and other workshops, sale of local products, tours in the Bandabou area, massages and much more—all at extremely attractive prices. Of course, the event would not be complete without samples of the local cuisine. The event will also feature performances by the folkloric dance group SAK, Típiko San Mangó, and Grupo Kompèr, ending with an appearance by Gentz Tre’Chic and a beautiful fireworks show. Sunday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Parke Himno i Bandera is the place to be! Curaçao is Dushi. Live it. Love it. For more information, please visit www.korsoutadushi.com