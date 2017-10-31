Curaçao promoted in Toronto

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), along with Diamond PR, organized an interactive cooking class for a group of journalists in Toronto, one of the island’s key geographic markets. Media participants represented the region’s A-list newspapers and magazines, including The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, The Globe & Mail, Travelweek, Canadian Living, Air Canada’s enRoute, and Weddingbells, as well as national outlets such as AFAR and Travel + Leisure.

The event began with appetizers and drinks before moving into the cooking portion of the demonstration, where the group learned how to make the popular Curaçaon dish Keshi Yena. Hotel and tourism partners from the island joined CTB at this event where they were able to mingle and share their property or any other relevant information with the media. Attendees were also encouraged to post photos and videos of the event with the #RightNowInCuracao hashtag.

After dishes were ready, everyone had a chance to enjoy the meal and play a Curaçao trivia game. The game allowed the journalists to learn more about the island and the partners were able to share their knowledge about Curaçao as well.

Overall feedback from the event was that this was a great way to showcase the destination. Both the tourism partners and the media loved making (and eating) Keshi Yena.

The partners accompanying the CTB in Toronto were Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, ACOYA Hotel Suites & Villas, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, FBTT, Avila Beach Hotel, Lions Dive & Beach Resort, Eventi Diverso and Ananda Wellness Retreat & Villa Resort.