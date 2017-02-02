Curaçao showed visitors what’s happening #RightNowInCuracao at the New York Times Travel Show

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board captivated New Yorkers with a large “Curaçao Mosaic” display of our iconic Handelskade. The mosaic was created using consumer generated photos taken over weekend by using hashtag #RightNowInCuracao.

The Curaçao Tourist Board is very grateful for the support received over the weekend with the #RightNowInCuracao photo campaign. CTB engaged on island locals, visitors to the destination, people visiting the New York Times Travel Show and general fans of Curaçao to post their personal photos to Instagram. Curaçao then used over 3,200 of these photos to create the large the mosaic display throughout the three-day event.

The 2017 New York Times Travel Show was held January 27 - 29, 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City and Curaçao’s presence at the show was the perfect opportunity to get in front of consumers from across the tri-state area. The CTB was joined by a number of on-island partners and volunteers, including Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Papagayo Curaçao, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino and Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort. Not only did these partners help to strengthen the Curaçao brand at the show, but also supported our non-stop flights with JetBlue by reaching New York-based consumers directly with special offers and trip giveaways.

Throughout the three-day event, the Curaçao booth handed out over 5,000 pieces of collateral and received over 216.892 impressions on social media with visitors using the hashtag #RightNowInCuracao.

In addition to the consumer trade show, the CTB also participated in the New York Times Travel Industry Conference, a comprehensive education program designed for travel professionals. Alongside the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Curaçao presented the island’s uniqueness to over 100 registered travel agents in the New York area.

The Curaçao Tourist Board would like to thank everyone who contributed by posting their beautiful photos of our “Dushi Island”. The mosaic display will be sent to Curaçao and hung at the local CTB office in the near future.