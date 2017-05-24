Curaçao shows Brazilian travel agents and partners a series of promotional videos

SAO PAOLO – Curaçao recently held a roadshow to strengthen relations with the Brazilian trade. During the meeting, held at the Renaissance hotel in the city of São Paulo, representatives of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) presented, in a series of dynamic and fun videos, the attractions of the island, which is gaining the attention of the Brazilians.

The presentation strategy, which promoted the tourist potential of the destination, was developed precisely to mark the memory of those who had the opportunity to attend, CTB stressed. "The visual presentation is much more remarkable and that is why we decided to invest in it. Besides, how best to present such a beautiful island?" Said one of the representatives of the destination in Brazil, Janaína Araújo.

Another important factor why the CTB is focusing on the Brazilian market, Janaína points out, is the growing presence of Brazilians on the island. The number of visitors expected for this year, however, is uncertain. "The initial forecast was 20 percent growth, but the current political and economic situation leaves us uncertain about this."