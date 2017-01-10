Curaçao Universe 2016 Chanelle Lau competes in Miss Universe 2017

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao Universe 2016 Chanelle Lau left for Manila in the Philippines yesterday to participate in Miss Universe 2017.

Since the Lau was crowned Miss Curaçao Universe 2016, she has had a full schedule for the preparations for Manila in the Philippines. For example, she went to New York to do a photo shoot by photographer Fadil Berisha. The Miss also made a visit to the Miss Universe Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to meet with Miss Universe 2016, Pia Alonso Wurzbach.

According to the organization Lau left a good impression. Coridja Stars Productions, the organization that helped prepared Lau for the beauty pageant, is convinced that the Miss will do well in the Philippines.

The Minister of Economic Development, Eugene Rhuggenaath had the following to say about Chanelle Lau:

"Today our beautiful Chanelle de Lau, Miss Curaçao 2016 travels to the Philippines to participate in the Miss Universe pageant on January 29th, where over 90 countries will be competing for the crown.

Having met Chanelle in person I can say that I am truly impressed by our candidate; her eloquence, intelligence, wit and beauty, both inside and out. A true ambassador for our country; speaking her languages fluently, reflecting the colourful diversity of our dushi Curaçao. Also the way in which she carries herself gives me great confidence that 'our girl' will score big time with the judges and everybody she will meet on this journey half way across the world.