Dutch visitors motivated by ‘Curaçao Boomerang’ to share their positive Curaçao experiences

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently launched a campaign in the Netherlands, inviting the Dutch public to share their unforgettable experiences lived in Curaçao, with the chance to win a trip for two to their favorite vacation destination Curaçao! The purpose of the social-media campaign was to showcase Curaçao’s multiplicity by gathering as many experiences of Dutch visitors as possible. “Curaçao Boomerang” is part of the CTB’s main campaign, #RightNowInCuracao.

As part of the campaign, cards were handed out at a number of cafés, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands, with the text: “Vertel me alles, dushi” (“Tell me everything, Sweetie”). The campaign was also promoted on Curaçao’s Facebook page and among the 25,000 consumers who have subscribed to receive the CTB’s monthly bulletin with Curaçao tourism news and special campaigns. The Dutch public was invited to share their experiences by posting short stories on CTB’s website at: curacao.com/boomerang. The 10 best stories were announced on curacao.com/boomerang on June 7. Ms. Chantal de Kool was the author of the story that received the most “likes” and became the lucky winner of the trip to Curaçao.

Dutch visitors love Curaçao! Many return to the Netherlands with beautiful memories and tell their friends and acquaintances that our “dushi” island stole their hearts forever. And that’s exactly the kind of effect the CTB was hoping to generate with this campaign. Each time a visitor shares a unique and personal Curaçao experience with others, it makes people curious, making them want to visit the island too, and get to know our history, culture and “dushi” people for themselves.