Expedited immigration process using the E-Gates

WILLEMSTAD - Many travelers to Curaçao ask about the Immigration and Customs processes. A visitor from the US, Canada, or the European Union countries can greatly expedite their entry through immigration by completing an online ED Card (Embarkation and Debarkation Card) ahead of their visit.

If the traveler is at least 18 years old and a holder of an American, Canadian or European Union passport, they can complete the online ED card by going to the website WWW.CURACAO.COM and completing the online electronic form.

Each person entering Curaçao must complete their own form and will need to have passport and inbound flight information on hand to complete the form. There is a good instructional video on the website to instruct travelers how to use the E-Gates. Doing so enters the traveler’s immigration information into the Curaçao Immigration database, and will allow them to utilize the E-Gates rather than waiting in a long line for person-to-person immigration processing.

It is a good idea to print the form, just in case the E-Gates aren't working, but it is not essential to do so if a printer is not available. Once the traveler has passed Immigration, they can pick up their checked baggage and follow the signs to proceed through the Customs station, where they will x-ray and inspect the luggage.

Once that's completed...congratulations...the traveler has officially entered Curaçao and will proceed to the arrivals lounge to pick up a taxi or rental car.

Enjoy your vacation in Curaçao!