FCCA Operations Committee appoints new Chairman

PEMBROKE PINES - The FCCA is proud to announce the appointment of the new FCCA Operations Committee Chairman, Carlos Torres de Navarra, vice president of strategic and commercial port development, Carnival Cruise Line, effective January 1, 2017.

"I am excited to assume the role of chairman of the FCCA Operations Committee and continue to build upon the successes the group has already achieved," said Torres de Navarra. "We will be focused on strengthening our relationships with destinations, ports and our FCCA members, along with representing the industry to achieve mutual success. Additional focus will be placed on continuing to develop and enhance the guest experience at the destinations and to further expand opportunities for all our partners."

"I am honored to pass the torch to Carlos," said Russell Daya, executive director, marine & port operations, port developments & itinerary planning, Disney Cruise Line, and past chairman. "Serving as chairman the last two years has awarded me numerous opportunities to collaborate with the Committee and FCCA partners to improve the synergy between the industry and the cruise tourism stakeholders.

It has opened up new doors and further solidified the Association's importance of being the bridge between the destinations and the industry. We have managed to further strengthen our existing and develop new relationships within the countries and destinations at a personal level, which makes the difference when addressing issues throughout the region. Carlos' long-standing dedication and input into the Committee will help him effectively lead the committee over the next two years, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the Committee to fulfill our goals."

Torres de Navarra has shown his unwavering dedication to the Committee and FCCA's Platinum Members and partner destinations through over a decade of providing invaluable interaction, participation, information and assistance at FCCA meetings and events.

These efforts exhibit his commitment to the Committee's functions: discussing cruise industry topics, such as tourism development, ports, safety and security; fostering an understanding of the industry and its practices; building bilateral relationships with FCCA's partner destinations' private and public sectors; fostering increased revenue opportunities for ports and destinations; and enhancing the destination experience and amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.

Mr. Torres de Navarra oversees the strategic planning and execution with respect to port development and port-related commercial agreements. He also works with Carnival Corporation brands and destination stakeholders to optimize port strategies, and agreements as well as planning long-term strategies across regions.

Prior to joining Carnival Cruise Line, he spent five and half years at Carnival Corporation in the Global Port and Destination Development Department, where he assisted the operating brands in the ever-growing area of port development, including offering new product deployment opportunities in areas such as Mexico, Baja, Caribbean and select U.S. Ports.

Before joining Carnival Corporation, he spent close to seven years with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. as Assistant Treasurer involved in business development, liquidity and capital planning, financial risk management, acquisitions, as well as port development.

Previously he spent over six years at W.R. Grace, a worldwide specialty chemical company, as Manager of International Finance, responsible for subsidiary capital planning and structuring for numerous subsidiaries in over 50 countries and two years at Bank of America in its corporate credit department.

Outside of Carnival, he serves on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Committee at Miami Dade College and the School of Business, which helps develop tomorrow's trade and logistics professionals today.