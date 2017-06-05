Floris Suite Hotel makes a big investment

WILLEMSTAD - Floris Suite Hotel has invested a large amount of money recently in its accommodations. Over the past few years, the hotel, known for its adult only concept, has been very successful, and management looks forward to the future of the hotel as well. The investment made has produced a nice result and makes the hotel particularly suitable for business travelers besides leisure guests.

The hotel is ideally located near Willemstad and Hato International Airport. Floris Suite Hotel also offers free internet throughout the hotel, spacious apartments with a living and bedroom area and a fully equipped kitchen. Guests can use the hotel’s meeting rooms at a reduced rate. Of course business travelers can also make use of the other facilities at the hotel, including two free drinks during the happy hour, free use of Moomba Beach Club and Pirate Bay and free use of the spa and gym.

For the months of June, July and August there are special introductory rates starting at $ 79, - For more information, companies can contact the hotel at +5999 4626111 or by email info@florissuitehotel.com