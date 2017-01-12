Floris Suite Hotel the number one producer with Expedia

WILLEMSTAD - Floris Suite Hotel – Spa and Beach Club was the most popular hotel in 2016 on Curacao with the largest online travel agency in the world: Expedia. Floris Suite Hotel has positioned itself a number of years ago as the first adult only hotel on the island of Curacao. At the time it was a big step and considered a little risky. Especially as the hotel is open about being welcoming to a gay clientele among others. But not limited to. Corporate clients, traditional couples, singles are all welcome. It has proven to be a great success.

Earlier this month the management of the hotel was notified that Floris was the best producer on the island with Expedia Travel. Expedia is the largest online travel agency in the world. No other hotel on Curacao received more room nights from Expedia than Floris Suite Hotel. This is even more interesting as Floris is not the largest hotel on the island with only 72 suites. General Manager Frank Holtslag is very pleased with the results. ‘’We work very hard to make it happen. We know the tools that Expedia provides in and out and we use it to the max with great results. Expedia has enormous distribution. Something we as an independent hotel can never reach on our own. Expedia is an extension of our sales force and we are very proud of our working relationship.’’

‘’Floris experienced its best December month since 2008 and the first quarter of 2017 looks very promising. Floris Suite Hotel is doing well on the North American market as well as the European market. Expedia is a fantastic partner for the destination and we are looking forward to a very productive cooperation in 2017.’’