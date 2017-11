WILLEMSTAD - Today was a great day for the tourism sector of Curaçao. The second mega received its first ship, the Adventure of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. The ship had more than 3000 passengers.

The official opening of the Tula pier, as it is actually called, must still take place. With a second mega pier, Curaçao hopes to become more attractive to cruise ships and thus attract more tourists.