Is Curaçao the Caribbean’s most diverse island?

This past fall might have been my busiest in history, travel-wise. I bounced from one state to another state, one project to the next with little rest in between. As such, I totally haven’t had time to share my new favorite Caribbean hideaway: Curaçao.

I’d long wanted to visit this Dutch island, which I didn’t know much about until my first jaunt to the Dutch Antilles in 2009. I fell in love with Bonaire then and on a subsequent dive trip in 2015, during which I also got to hop on over to Aruba for a few days. But the final piece of this trilogy of...READ MORE