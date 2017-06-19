Key cruise line executives and industry stakeholders gather to improve business at FCCA Pamac Conference in Aruba

PEMBROKE PINES - Improving cruise tourism business was easier and happier than ever last week in Aruba. A group of more than 200 FCCA Platinum Members, key cruise tourism stakeholders, and their family members and colleagues joined 20 senior executives from the FCCA's Member Lines in the One Happy Island for the FCCA Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council (PAMAC) Conference. Taking place from June 14-16, the three-day agenda featured functions blending business- and relationship-building, along with discussions of industry trends and standards and individual issues and developments, to maximize the benefits for all. Improving cruise tourism business was easier and happier than ever last week in Aruba. A group of more than 200 FCCA Platinum Members, key cruise tourism stakeholders, and their family members and colleagues joined 20 senior executives from the FCCA's Member Lines in the One Happy Island for the FCCA Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council (PAMAC) Conference. Taking place from June 14-16, the three-day agenda featured functions blending business- and relationship-building, along with discussions of industry trends and standards and individual issues and developments, to maximize the benefits for all.

"FCCA events like the PAMAC Conference are essential to both the members and cruise executives," said Adam Goldstein, President & COO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Chairman of the FCCA. "They make it possible to meet with important stakeholders throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, helping us work synergistically to improve cruise tourism in the regions."

"The FCCA PAMAC Conference fostered more mutual growth for Platinum Members and Member Line executives," said Michele Paige, President of the FCCA. "Bringing together these two parties lets them better understand each other, along with all current happenings and offerings, in order to improve both relationships and business."

The PAMAC Conference sparked this synergy through one-on-one meetings between Platinum Members and executives of their choice; presentations of Platinum Members' latest developments for the executives and other members to learn about and from; and networking functions including tours, receptions and dinners helping to build relationships and lead to business between members and executives.

Executives also gave input through presentations of their own promoting mutual benefits and opportunities with the Platinum Members. Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara Club Cruises, gave insight into the upscale cruise market, and Ugo Savino, Senior Manager of Itinerary Strategy and Planning for Carnival Cruise Line, rose the curtain behind the scenes of Carnival's itinerary planning.

Plus, Aruba was able to target the prestigious audience and display its culture, offerings, hospitality and, of course, happiness while attendees experienced what cruise passengers and stay-over visitors can see and do, including snorkeling shipwrecks and reefs and exploring the Arikok National Park's caves and dunes. It also proved the destination's ability to accommodate large-scale events.

This event is one of many that the FCCA coordinates for its Platinum Members and Member Lines to stay at the forefront of information about both the industry and members' companies and destinations, while finding ways to maximize the mutual benefits. Its next event will be its keynote, open-registration FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean and Latin America, which will join about 1,000 stakeholders and more than 100 cruise executives for a series of one-on-one meetings, workshops and networking events, along with trade show booths capturing this audience's attention, in Merida, Mexico from October 23-27.