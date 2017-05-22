New Curaçao promotional video on ABC Network

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has launched a new promotional video for the island of Curaçao on ABC Network in the US.

This video is part of a campaign that will run for 6 weeks in Curaçao’s main target markets such as New York and Miami. On May 22, CTB will also launch this promotional video in Chicago.

The title of the video is: “Just because a place in the Caribbean is undiscovered, that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. Come see for yourself!”