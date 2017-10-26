Official Press Release: TUI announces new air service to Brussels

WILLEMSTAD - TUI, CAP, CAH, CTB and CHATA are pleased to announce that as of June 2018, TUI will expand its Air Service with a flight out of Brussels to Curaçao.

On June 15th 2018, TUI will commence weekly air service from Brussels, Belgium to Hato, Curaçao, with a stop in the Dominican Republic. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Flights will depart from Brussels on Fridays. The return flight will leave the same day, arriving in Brussels on Saturday.

This new service has been made possible through the partnership between TUI and Curaçao Tourism Partners CAP, CAH, CTB & CHATA. The destination is a strong believer in public private partnership and this is a perfect example of such endeavor. With the addition of this nonstop service from Brussels to Curaçao, the demand from travelers is met as is the possibility to further increase Curacao’s market share in Europe. This flight is the beginning of new strategic air access opportunities for Curaçao out of the European market. Travelers prefer convenience and by providing direct service, Curaçao has now become more accessible for the Belgian Market.

Obviously, TUI Benelux is also very happy with the new air service from Brussels. Sebastiaan de Vries, Area Manager TUI Curaçao: “TUI has been experiencing a growing travel demand out of Belgium to our wonderful destination. With these additional flights, we reach a total of 11 year-round flights per week to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba from the Benelux. This new flight allows us to better cater to our Dutch travelers from the southern Netherlands, our Belgian passengers who can now depart closer to home, and last but not least, TUI expects to also attract German passengers, now that AirBerlin has ceased its operation to Curacao. When traveling to Curaçao out of Brussels, travelers can opt to book a package including accommodation or a ticket only.

The destination looks forward to a sustainable growth out of Belgium.