PPI Group partners with FCCA and CLIA to publish Travel & Cruise magazine

FORT LAUDERDALE - PPI Group, a leader in custom publishing for the cruise and travel industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) on the publication of Travel & Cruise, the official magazine of the cruise industry.

"It's a natural fit," said Bill Panoff, president and CEO of PPI Group. "As a company dedicated to reporting on, promoting, and enhancing the cruise experience, PPI Group's experienced and knowledgeable media professionals are uniquely qualified to create a publication that remains vital and relevant to our business."

The quarterly magazine, which has been published by FCCA since 1996, is distributed to more than 26,500 industry partners and travel agents, and features editorial content that that includes developments within the global cruise industry and exclusive contributions from cruise line executives, leaders, and stakeholders.

"We are proud to work with PPI Group to publish Travel & Cruise," said Michele Paige, president of the FCCA. "PPI Group has established themselves as a premier cruise industry partner, and the collaboration between the FCCA, CLIA, and PPI Group further cements Travel & Cruise as the official magazine of the global cruise industry."

In March 2016, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world's largest cruise industry trade association and leading authority of the global cruise community, partnered with FCCA to transform the magazine into a global publication that reinforces the cruise industry's unified voice.

"Our new partnership with PPI Group enables us to provide the cruise community with the latest issues of Travel & Cruise magazine," said Cindy D'Aoust, president and CEO, CLIA. "I have no doubt that together with FCCA, we will continue to offer one-of-a-kind content to our readers."