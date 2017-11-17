Recognition plaque to Mr. Marco Aurelio Aparecido

For visiting Curaçao for 24 years in a row

WILLEMSTAD - Mr. Aparecido, from Brazil, has been visiting Curaçao for the last 24 years, and this prompted the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) to award him a special recognition.

What attracts him most to the island are the beaches, the food and most of all the hospitality. He loves the way he is received by the locals at each one of his visits. During his multiple visits to Curaçao, he has stayed at a number of different hotels, including Hotel Las Palmas and the Plaza, as well as with acquaintances. He always brings along family members and friends, introducing them to “dushi” Curaçao.

This time, Mr. Aparecido brought along three of his friends, one of which has himself already been coming to the island for 15 years—which goes to show what a great ambassador Mr. Aparecido has been to the island. Hugo Clarinda, Interim Director of the CTB, handed him a recognition plaque and a gift while, of course, at the same time also inviting him to continue bringing more family and friends to visit the wonderful island of Curaçao.