Road show in Brazil showcasing Curaçao’s tourism product

WILLEMSTAD - Recently, a Curaçao team participated in another successful road show in Brazil, including numerous activities, all with the aim of creating awareness of Curaçao. During the road show, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), together with the private sector, met 230 of Brazil’s main wholesalers, travel agencies and MICE executives.

During the event, those at the Renaissance Hotel in São Paulo received information on Curaçao’s tourism product by means of an interactive video. Curaçao has been garnering a lot of attention of Brazilian travelers as a Caribbean tourist destination. After the session, the CTB provided a lunch to 60 influential personalities in the Brazilian market, who had the opportunity to interact with the hotel representatives in attendance.

On the second day, several meetings took place to establish contacts with the wholesalers present, including CVC, New Age, MMTGAPNET, Orinter, Decolar.com, Visual, Agaxtur, Schultz, Ancoradouro, Trend, Zarpo, Soul Travel and RCA. Finally, on the last day, a meeting was held with Flytour Viajes, during which the CTB and all partners received a presentation about the Grand Feirao Flytour tourism fair which is planned to take place in September and October of this year with an estimated attendance of over 80,000 people.

Also present at the road show was world-renowned comedian Marcelo Adnet, who feels a wonderful connection with Curaçao and even speaks the local language, Papiamentu. The comedian shared some of his own Curaçao experiences, which no doubt ended up being among the road show’s highlights. The CTB wishes to thank all its partners: the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, the Hilton Curaçao, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Papagayo Beach Hotel, Amalia Boutique Hotel, Blue Bay Curaçao, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and tour operators Scoobys Tours and Fiesta Tours, for their participation.