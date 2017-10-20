Second mega pier receives first cruise ship on November 13, but is not ready yet

WILLEMSTAD - The second mega pier will be opened on November 13. Cruise ship Brittanica with about three and a half to four thousand passengers will be the first to dock there, says the Director of the Curaçao Ports Authority Humberto de Castro.

It becomes a "soft opening" as it is called because the project cannot be completed yet. To receive the largest ships in the so-called Oasis class, additional poles must be added. That will be hard work in the coming months, says De Castro. In fact, everything had to be done in November, but due to the "coral incident", where large corals were damaged during the construction, the project was delayed.