Social protests by the tourist saturation: a call alert

More than 60 ministers of tourism and private sector leaders gathered in London for the Ministerial Summit of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on tourism saturation ( "overtourism"). Max Foster moderated by CNN International, the Summit concluded that it was necessary that the tourism sector establish smooth relations and better with local communities.

The community engagement, communication, congestion management, proper planning and product diversification were highlighted as key issues in addressing tourism saturation.

The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Taleb Rifai said while inaugurating the Summit: "Growth is not the enemy, the numbers are not the enemy, the key is to manage growth in a sustainable way, responsible and intelligent, and use the power of growth in our favor. "

Rifai added: "We can not continue to build five-star hotels three stars in companies Jobs and charity are not enough - we need to diversify the activities of visitors, reducing seasonality and raise awareness of the less crowded destinations.".

Participants expressed their agreement with the need to sensitize communities about the benefits of the sector to improve the use of economic data to measure and manage the impact of tourists and streams of tourists, and to promote the development of tourism experiences that compromise and directly benefit communities.

The emergence of new platforms tourist services, or the so-called collaborative economy were discussed in depth, and participants recognized that these phenomena continue to rise, so they need to be understood and managed destinations individually and specifically.

