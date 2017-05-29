WILLEMSTAD - New Yorkers took to the water for a Summer Kickoff Yacht Party with Curaçao and Time Out New York on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Just under one thousand attendees boarded the Hornblower Cruise line to celebrate with the revered local publication and its main sponsor, the Curaçao Tourist Board. Curaçao’s brightly colored ad campaign, “Right Now In Curaçao” was spread across the entire 3-story yacht, with every bar serving the special “Curaçao Blue Breeze” drink from bartenders clad in Curaçao t-shirts. A custom photo booth featured a beautiful background from the beaches of the island, printed photo frames with the event’s #StayDushi hashtag, and one very special element – a 4-night giveaway to the island graciously provided by Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino and JetBlue Airways.

And it didn’t end there – for those not lucky enough to win the trip, Curaçao gave away their branded sunglasses and some awesome deals to get to the island, including CHATA’s “$50 for our 50th” and JetBlue’s $150 off Curaçao vacation packages.