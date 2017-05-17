There is hope; Airberlin may continue after the summer

WILLEMSTAD - There is still a chance that Airberlin will continue to fly to Curaçao after October this year.

The airline has been flying for several years between Düsseldorf and Curaçao, but recently it was reported that flights would be stopped after the summer season. Reasons: Strategic reorientation and focus towards the U.S. market.

According to the website airliners.de, there has been a lot of negotiations over the last few weeks and a concrete proposal from Curaçao has been made to maintain the two flights during the winter period. Although the negotiations were in a good atmosphere, nothing is concrete yet.