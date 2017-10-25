Tourism report: Year to Date – January through September 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting growth in visitor arrivals from key focus markets. Stayover visitors from The Netherlands, United States of America, Canada and Brazil performed well in September 2017. The overall September performance is down by 6% despite the positive performance of key focus markets. Precisely, in total 2,068 fewer visitors were registered in September 2017, bringing the total count to 31,094 visitors against 33,162 in the same month last year. The fall in arrivals is due to the fact that arrivals from Venezuela are still affecting our overall arrivals performance. A total decrease of 47% is registered in September. Last year we counted 4,516 Venezuelans, while this year a total of 2,403 are welcomed in Curaçao.

The European region recorded an increase of 8% in September, counting a total of 16,842 Europeans to Curaçao. Last year we welcomed 15,647 European visitors. The market share in arrivals from Europe is currently 54%. The Netherlands recorded a 9% growth in September 2017. An additional 1,052 Dutch visitors were counted this year in September. From Germany we recorded 7% decrease in September 2017. A total of 1,849 German visitors were welcomed in September 2017.

Out of the region North America, we saw an increase of 5% visitors in September 2017. In total 4,656 North American visitors are registered. North Americans represent 15% of all the visitors in September this year. 3,997 US visitors are registered in September, recording 5% growth compared to last year. This growth was achieved despite the many cancelations of air service over 5 days due to Hurricane Irma.

Canada also grew by 8% in September 2017. Curaçao welcomed 659 Canadian visitors in September.

We welcomed less South Americans, a total of 6,420 stayover visitors are registered. This fall is due to the continuing drop in stayover arrivals from Venezuela, with 47% less stayover visitors compared to last year. In September we welcomed 2,403 stayover visitors from Venezuela. Arrivals from Brazil performed well compared to last year. We registered an increase of 2% to a total of 1,031 stayover visitors from Brazil. As a result of Avianca pilots being on strike during the last days of September, a 24% decrease in stayover arrivals is registered from Colombia.

Even though September registered less stayover arrivals, we registered a slight increase of 1% in visitor nights. A total of 272,579 visitor nights were registered compared to 268,817 last year. Both the European and North American region recorded positive visitor nights. From Europe an additional 8% is recorded, where from the Netherlands 9% growth is registered. In total visitors from Holland spent 142,194 nights in Curaçao. Visitors from North America spent 30,504 nights in Curaçao, a 11% growth. From the US we see growth of 12%. A total of 24,823 nights is spent from the US visitors.

