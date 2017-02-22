U.S. Virgin Islands embarks on new FCCA sponsorship package for sustained growth

PEMBROKE PINES - The FCCA is proud to announce that the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism, a long-time FCCA Featured Marketing Partner and prominent cruise and tourism destination, became the first to embark on the FCCA's new partnership package to continue their cruise tourism growth. - The FCCA is proud to announce that the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism, a long-time FCCA Featured Marketing Partner and prominent cruise and tourism destination, became the first to embark on the FCCA's new partnership package to continue their cruise tourism growth.

"The FCCA could not be prouder to have the USVI as the first partner for this new package," said Michele Paige, President, FCCA. "The destination has proven its commitment to cruise tourism over the years, and this new sign of faith will ensure that the USVI has the best possible access to the industry to drive more passengers and higher spending, leading to a continued mutually beneficial relationship between the industry and the USVI."

"This new marketing partnership demonstrates the U.S. Virgin Islands' commitment to improving and growing its cruise tourism," said Beverly Nicholson-Doty, Commissioner of Tourism for the USVI Department of Tourism. "Our destination has experienced long-term success in directly working with the FCCA's Member Lines and cruise executives, and the increased exposure and access from this agreement should lead to greater benefits for our economy and residents in the years ahead."

The USVI knows the significance of utilizing the FCCA's sponsorship opportunities. A Featured Marketing Partner since 2008, the USVI experienced a 16 percent increase in FCCA Member Line passenger arrivals between 2008 and 2015.

The new, all-encompassing President's Package will continue this momentum by targeting the influential audiences throughout all of the FCCA's functions, including exposure at the FCCA's meetings with cruise executives; exclusive membership events, Seatrade Cruise Global, and the annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show; and even in the FCCA's e-mail signatures.

The package also spotlights the USVI through the FCCA's printed publications and online media and reach, including coverage in Travel & Cruise, the official magazine of the global cruise industry produced through the partnership of the FCCA and CLIA, a weekly newsletter, social media posts and internally distributed material.

Another component of the partnership is a Destination Pavilion for the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, which casts the biggest net to catch interested stakeholders and cruise executives at the largest cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean.

The biggest benefit is having direct access to the cruise executives who decide where ships call, what to sell onboard and how to invest in products and infrastructure. And the President's Package offers an unprecedented opportunity by providing meetings with the FCCA Managing Committee, comprised of Presidents representing the FCCA's 19 Member Lines, and a private meeting with Adam Goldstein, President and COO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Chairman, FCCA.

Packages like these are one way the FCCA works to provide cruise tourism destinations and stakeholders opportunities to utilize the FCCA's resources to maximize cruise tourism business and benefits.