Condé Nast Traveler's 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards voting is now open

WILLEMSTAD - Great news! Curaçao is included in the ballot for Condé Nast Traveler's 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards, which is now open for voting. Condé Nast Traveler is one of the world’s leading travel publications, with a total readership of more than three million. The Reader's Choice awards, now in their 30th year, recognize excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." Last year, more than 300,000 readers cast their votes for the top hotels, cities, restaurants, airlines, and more world-wide.

The Curaçao Tourist Board continues to work to raise the profile and awareness of the island and our efforts have proven successful, as Curaçao is included in the “best island's category”, Willemstad is included in the “best cities category”, and the Floating Market is listed under the “best restaurants category”. In addition, 13 hotels in Curaçao are included in the “best hotels/resorts category”.

We encourage all Curaçao fans to share the link and vote for Curaçao. Link: https://www.cntraveler.com/rca/vote (Note: To vote please click on the various categories and type in Curaçao for the location.) Voting ends on July 1, 2017. The results will be published in the Conde Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards issue in November, and online at cntraveler.com.